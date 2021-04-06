Update 1.0.4 has arrived for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update, but it fixes some significant issues, especially for save games. Players should expect to have a smoother farming experience, thanks to the newest patch. Here’s everything new with Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.4.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Shortens loading times in general

Fixes an animation when making a “Special Prayer” at the shrine

Fixes an issue where save data could become corrupted after animals are born

Fixes an issue where the game could freeze after the child adoption event

Fixes an issue that created infinite items under certain conditions

Adds a language settings menu under “Options” in the game’s title screen

Other minor bug fixes

A new update is available now for #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town! Take a look at the updates implemented in #SoSPoOT Ver. 1.0.4. and find new information regarding the next update in our official blog here: https://t.co/IycCxo3W5g pic.twitter.com/yEET7yhBpd — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 6, 2021

Marvelous also shared news regarding the next update. While Update 1.0.4 focuses on save data corruption and loading time, the next update will go further than optimization and bug fixes. They include adjustments plus additions to the game system and text. It is unknown when the next update will be available.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available now on the Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town site.