Game Guides

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Includes a small, but important, update for save games

April 6th, 2021 by Lisa Nguyen

story-of-seasons-pioneers-of-olive-town-nintendo

Update 1.0.4 has arrived for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update, but it fixes some significant issues, especially for save games. Players should expect to have a smoother farming experience, thanks to the newest patch. Here’s everything new with Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.4.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes

  • Shortens loading times in general
  • Fixes an animation when making a “Special Prayer” at the shrine
  • Fixes an issue where save data could become corrupted after animals are born
  • Fixes an issue where the game could freeze after the child adoption event
  • Fixes an issue that created infinite items under certain conditions
  • Adds a language settings menu under “Options” in the game’s title screen
  • Other minor bug fixes

Marvelous also shared news regarding the next update. While Update 1.0.4 focuses on save data corruption and loading time, the next update will go further than optimization and bug fixes. They include adjustments plus additions to the game system and text. It is unknown when the next update will be available.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available now on the Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town site.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy