Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Marvelous Games and XSEED have officially launched Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town on the Nintendo Switch in North America. The title has already been in Japan since February, but now more players can experience the farming fun, either physically or as a digital purchase in the Switch eShop.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is the first new title in the series to launch on the Nintendo Switch. Last year, a remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town was launched on the console that combined both the original game plus More Friends of Mineral Town, where players could choose the female farming protagonist.

What is Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town?

Story of Seasons celebrates its 25th anniversary with Pioneers of Olive Town. The game stars a young farming enthusiast who lives in the big city. Inspired by the tales their grandfather used to tell, the budding farmer decides to head back to grandfather’s farm and start a new life.

Outside of the farm is Olive Town, a small village in desperate need of repairs but also filled with kind residents. Within the town, players will make new friends, participate in events, purchase goods, but also possibly find someone to settle down with and raise a family.

Rebuilding grandfather’s farm is also important. The farm has been abandoned for years and desperately needs repairs. Players must renovate and build new buildings, raise animals, and begin farming crops.

The Story of Seasons series is known as Bokujo Monogatari in Japan and is unrelated to Natsume’s current Harvest Moon series. Natsume previously localized the title, but XSEED has since taken over.

Launch week sale via the Switch eShop

Marvelous Games previously announced DLC would be released after the game’s initial launch. The Expansion Pass is 15% off the regular price of $19.99 until April 12. The DLC contains extra story content, exclusive costumes, and characters from previous Story of Seasons titles. The Expansion Pass will launch new content throughout the year, starting in April.

The Buffalo Costume and Neil’s Jacket DLC, which are cosmetic items for the player, are also now available for purchase separately for $1.99.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.