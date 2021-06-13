Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced, Demo Coming Soon To PS5

There have been many different types of Final Fantasy games over the years, including the mainline series and the many spin-offs over the years. We already had the announcement of Final Fantasy XVI last year, but then came rumors recently of a new game from Team Ninja that has now been revealed as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Square Enix held their Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase event today that included more information about some known games and a few reveals. While Eidos-Montreal kicked off the show with Guardians of the Galaxy, Square Enix decided to save their other reveal for the end of the show.

Rumors popped up in the last month for a new Souls-like game from Team Ninja, who are most recently known for doing the Nioh games. This was all but confirmed from the various sources, but many more recently felt it might not show up at E3. Square Enix surprised us through with the below trailer at the end of the show.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announcement Teaser Trailer

When mixing Final Fantasy with the Souls type gameplay, Team Ninja took the dark part of the Dark Souls name seriously, as you can tell this one is trying to be very edgy. What is most interesting here besides the fun looking gameplay is that the main antagonist of the original Final Fantasy, Garland, shows up here. It looks like this could almost be a remake of sorts of the very first game, just in a very different style. It’s also possible it’s just a spin-off where Garland is the villain as well, so we’ll have to see. Considering they went with the Final Fantasy Origin part of the title though, seems they are setting it up as such.

As said at the end of the trailer, this is considered ‘A bold new vision for Final Fantasy.’ This is one that should certainly be interesting if it can stick the landing of meshing the world of Final Fantasy and the gameplay of the Souls series together in one when it releases in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. They also said that a demo would be ‘available soon’ to PS5, but we don’t know when exactly that will be.