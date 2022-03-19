Stranger of Paradise PC Port Has Serious Performance Issues and Other Problems

A lot of PC players are having serious issues with Stranger of Paradise. This new Final Fantasy release is out now on all platforms, but not without its share of issues on PC. S far the PC port has been experiencing problems regarding performance, textures, sudden slowdowns, blurriness, and more.

Stranger of Paradise was originally announced back in E3 2019, and since then, it has been on everyone’s radar. Not too long ago, Square Enix released the game’s streaming guidelines, and some users were upset and kind of worried about the strange limitations that Square Enix was putting into the game. Most content creators are going to have a hard time enjoying the game with their audience without going to extreme lengths to obey such guidelines.

A lot of PC players have been sharing their issues on the Stranger of Paradise subreddit, giving us a small glimpse of the PC players’ experience. The problems are not limited to users with low-end systems; some of the users have relatively new pieces of hardware like the RTX 3080, RTX 2080ti, and even the RX 6800 XT. These users are currently experiencing sudden FPS drops in mid-fights, random slowdowns in crucial battles, blurry textures, brightness and sharpness issues, and much more.

Every players’ experience is a little bit different, but most of them are having similar issues. Most of them are experiencing sudden FPS drops going from +100 FPS to barely reaching 40 FPS in the middle of combat. Some players also reported sudden slowdowns, making the combat even harder. Some players say that this is maybe a feature that is triggered when your GPU can not keep up with Stranger of Paradise.

More issues like textures popping in, resolution issues, and even high CPU usage when playing cutscenes are being shared by other users, so do not be surprised if you find problems like this while playing on PC.

This might be one of the most troubled PC ports since the Cyberpunk 2077 release back in 2020. Many of the players that had been waiting for this game quickly back out of the experience and refunded the release, so this could happen if the problems are not fixed in a reasonable amount of time.

All in all, we hope the developers manage to quickly fix and improve the state of the game and give players a chance to experience the game how it was intended.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.