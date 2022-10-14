Stuck in Bronze 5 in Overwatch 2? Blizzard is Boosting Low Ranked Players in the Latest Update

Overwatch 2 developers have released something that will help many players’ rank experience. Update 3.38 brought a lot of bug fixes, tweaks, character balance, additions, and even additions. Something we come to expect from any online multiplayer game like this one. But not everyone expected what Blizzard did to low-ranking players in Overwatch 2. So if you were one of the many players who felt stuck in the lower ranks, you will have benefited from Overwatch 2 ranked boost.

On October 13, Overwatch 2 received update 3.38, bringing more than a few fixes and new maps. According to Overwatch 2’s update 3.38 patch notes, many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2. So the developers chose to give all Overwatch 2 players who suffered from this a ranked boost. According to the patch notes, players who ranked too low could have felt stuck in said rank. From now on, players should climb the rank ladder faster, assuming they are supposed to be higher than they currently are.

This is good news for ranked players who had a tough time ranking up across their matches. Ranked modes are significant to any competitive multiplayer game. This is one of the many ways a player can quantify their skill level against other players, so a problem with a mode like this could be detrimental to players’ experience.

Players who have not experienced ranked mode will not get any kind of boost, so this will not apply to all players. All in all, this will give players another reason to go back into the game if they feel like they are stuck in lower ranks.

Many players feel like they should have a higher rank, and this boost will give them a chance to prove to everyone if this is true.

This is not the only great addition to the game. Now Overwatch fans will be able to play in Numbani and Necropolis. Before this update, these two maps were unavailable because developers were fixing some bug-related issues, so after update 3.38, they will become available to all players.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official Overwatch Twitter page.