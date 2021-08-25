Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker Possibly on its Way to Fortnite

Fortnite may be getting another Suicide Squad-inspired skin, since, according to known leaker @ShiinaBR, the same insider who leaked the game’s Bloodsport collaboration, released on August 3, also mentioned the existence of a Peacemaker collab, which may bring the character to the battle royale.

You can check out the post in which the known leaker and dataminer revealed the information below, courtesy of @ShiinaBR on Twitter:

RUMOR: We might get another Suicide Squad collab! The Reddit insider who privately leaked the Bloodsport collab before its announcement also mentioned Peacemaker as a collab alongside Bloodsport. Peacemaker's show comes out in January, so we MIGHT get a skin of him in January. pic.twitter.com/nDtWwh54VZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 22, 2021

Fortnite is currently on its seventh season. You can check out below the official description of it, as is featured on the game’s official page in Epic Games Store:

”Alien forces have infiltrated the Island while Doctor Slone leads the IO forces against them. Jump into battle by taking up both side’s tech: abduct your foes in a flying Saucer, blast enemies with the Rail Gun, create your own Alien in the Battle Pass, and more. As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up. The battle for the Island begins now.”

Fortnite can be played right now on PC, mobile devices – Android and iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and macOS. You can check out the game’s newest patch notes here.

You can check out John Cena’s portrait of Peacemaker right now on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, released on July 29, 2021, in the UK, and on August 5, 2021, in the US. The character is also set to star on his own HBO Max series ”Peacemaker”, a spin-off of the acclaimed movie that finally gave the group a worthy adaptation on the big screen.