Super Mario 3D All-Stars Brings (Almost) All the Classics to Switch

While the game may not be a huge surprise to those who have been following all the rumors, Super Mario 3D All-Stars was just officially revealed in a totally surprising way. A brand new Nintendo Direct all focused around the 35th anniversary of the iconic series just dropped and it’s full of huge announcements. The marquee title is of course Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of some of the best games ever made. The set will include optimized versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy and will arrive on Switch in just a couple of weeks. But you’ll want to grab it quick, as the release will only be available for a limited time.

Launching on September 18th, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available until March 31st in a limited physical release and on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The set features almost all the major 3D Mario games, with Super Mario Galaxy 2 the only notable absence. Even without it though, this is a massive collection of amazing games. Each is seen as one of the best 3D platformers ever made, with many viewing them as the greatest games of all time regardless of genre.

The titles are said to be “optimized versions” of the original releases, so not fully remade but they definitely look fantastic. Resolution has been increased, the framerate looks quite solid, and there’s a full music selection to browse. The games have been tweaked in other ways to make them work on the Switch, including Joy-Con support for Super Mario Galaxy. We’ll have to wait and see if Nintendo packed any more surprises into the collection.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars hits Switch on September 18th, but isn’t the only way Nintendo is celebrating the series’ 35th anniversary. Check out the full presentation below, or our other articles breaking down all the highlights.

Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct