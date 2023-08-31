Super Mario Bros Wonder Gets Online Multiplayer Ghosts

Image: Nintendo

The latest 2D Mario game is adding a feature no previous title has managed to boast. Super Mario Bros Wonder is getting online multiplayer in the form of live ghosts. While this feature doesn’t apply as traditional multiplayer — which is available only on local play — it will allow players to interact with each other in especially unique ways.

The feature was announced during a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the game. In the direct, it was shown that these live ghosts will be able to send messages to other players without directly interacting with them. This inclusion affects more than just visuals, though, as players can also share items and save each other from defeat. The online multiplayer in Super Mario Bros Wonder still counts as co-op in that sense, allowing anyone to lend a hand to whomever they might come across.

The game also features Standees that can be used in place of real players for anyone getting defeated by pits or enemies. These are purchasable and customizable through in-game shops, allowing for some more personalization. It’s also possible to play with friends online, granting access to new features and modes such as a race-through-the-course minigame. The only downside is the fact that friends will still appear as ghosts, keeping the gameplay from being “true” local co-op.

This semi-asynchronous online multiplayer is unlike anything previous Mario titles have accomplished to date. Similar systems were in Super Mario Maker 2, but the online in Wonder will allow up to 12 people to join in the fun together — and at the same time, to boot — without getting in their way. When the game releases in October, there will be plenty of ways to enjoy meeting other players. Those interested in doing so will just need to keep their hands on a Switch Online subscription by that point.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023