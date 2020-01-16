Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Cuphead and Altair as Mii Costumes

Even with the large character roster that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has, getting onto the roster itself is a tough task for the many game characters out there. To help with this, the Wii U and 3DS iterations of the series introduces what were known as Mii Costumes. These costumes were split across three character slots and has introduced many fighters that would not have made it in otherwise. More costumes are added to the game with every new character and the latest character announcement brought us the reveal of additional Mii Costumes

Masahiro Sakurai hosted a new presentation that was streamed by Nintendo this morning to reveal that Byleth was coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Alongside the release of Byleth on January 28 are five new Mii Costumes, one of which even is definitely going to be the favorite of the bunch.

Mii Costumes have always been a good way to bring in third party series into the mix that aren’t around otherwise, which is the same this time as well. This started with two Ubisoft properties that were revealed, with an Altair costume from the Assassin’s Creed series for the Mii Swordfighter and a Rabbids Hat for any of them. Capcom comes to play with two more Mega Man Mii Costumes, this time with Mega Man X and MegaMan.EXE both as Gunners of course.

Lastly, the biggest announcement here was that of Cuphead as a Mii Costume for the Gunner. While the previous ones are just costumes on the existing Mii Fighters, Cuphead retains his entire look just as he does in his own game. This is similar to Sans from Undertale that we had before. Also like Sans, Cuphead comes with a musical track as well, Floral Fury: the Cagney Carnation from the boss battle against Cagney Carnation.

Each of these costumes will be available on January 28 for $0.75, including the one with the musical track.