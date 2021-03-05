Super-Smash-Bros.-Ultimate-Presentation-Reveals-Pyra-and-Mythra-Release-Date

Nintendo finally held a new Nintendo Direct a couple of weeks ago after more than a year since the last full scale one, which had people super hyped for it. As has been known to happen in the past, the Direct kicked off with the reveal of a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, which ended up actually being two-in-one with Pyra and Mythra. At the time, it was announced that Masahiro Sakurai would be holding a presentation in a couple weeks to show the characters off and reveal the release date and that has now come and gone with the release date known.

There’s no waiting at all this time around, as it was announced during Sakurai’s stream that Pyra and Mythra would be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today. There has been some variance on character being available immediately after Sakurai’s presentations or whether they come a little later. Players aren’t going to have to wait around this time though.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents “Pyra/Mythra”

Pyra and Mythra come from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which a lot of people thought might not ever have a representative in the game at this point. The duo look like they will be a lot of fun to use, similar to how Zelda and Sheik used to be with the two characters in one setup.

They weren’t the only announcement in this presentation either, as Sakurai also revealed some new Mii Fighter costumes that released today as well. There seems to be a theme with these quite often, with the theme this time being Capcom games. Going along with Rathalos that is already in the game as a boss from the Monster Hunter series, we now have Hunter Equipment (Swordfighter), Rathalos Equipment (Swordfighter), and Felyne (Hat). Timed with the recent release of Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, an Arthur Mii costume has been added to the game as well.

Unfortunately, we did not get any special premium costumes this time around like Sans and Cuphead, but these are still some costumes that will make people excited.