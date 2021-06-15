Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Tekken’s Kazuya As Next DLC Fighter

It has almost become tradition at this point to kick off every Nintendo Direct with some sort of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal. That is because the Directs seem to coincide pretty well with the release dates and the latest and penultimate character reveal came today during today’s special E3 Nintendo Direct.

The second Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had only two characters left to reveal and the next to last has now been revealed as it was announced that Tekken’s Kazuya will be joining in on the fun.

This presentation gave us this announcement followed by some gameplay footage of Kazuya in action. They also showed off his large array of moves, which looks really impressive and fits perfectly with the Super Smash Bros. franchise as coming from a series like Tekken. We also got a glimpse of the stage for Kazuya that will be coming with his DLC as well, which also had Heihachi in the background of it.

While no release date was given for Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai did announce that a presentation will be coming fairly soon on June 28 at 10:00 am ET. He joked how he hasn’t even recorded it yet, but that is likely where we will be getting a release date that won’t be too far after.

