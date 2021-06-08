Superman is in Fortnite Season 7

Superman is coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The new season is now available for Fortnite players, and the new Battle Pass menu shows the Man of Steel himself listed among the other rewards for the season. While crossovers are nothing new for Epic Games’ mega-popular battle royale game, Fortnite began amping up the collaborations in Season 5. Season 6 and now Season 7 have continued the trend, and now Superman is the latest character to come to the island.

Superman appears to be this season’s secret skin, so he’s not technically available yet. The entire Battle Pass contains a ton of new skins, including a Rick skin from Rick and Morty, but fans of the Man of Steel will have to wait until later in the season before they can unlock the superhero. Like Predator from Season 5 and Neymar Jr. from Season 6, Superman will likely be available in a few weeks during the middle of the season. Players will have to complete a series of quests in order to unlock Superman and other Superman-related items like banners and sprays.

Given the season’s sci-fi theme, Superman is a perfect fit for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. He comes from space, and he’ll most likely show up on the island in some way after a mid-season update before finally being unlockable as a skin after that. Fortnite loves teasers, so expect to see some Superman references during the first few weeks of Season 6. The teasers began even before Season 7 started, with one of the cryptic messages posted by Epic Games showcasing glasses that made the user “unrecognizable,” a clear nod to Clark Kent’s disguise which is really just a normal pair of glasses. Superman is included with the Season 7 Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks, but he won’t be unlockable until later this season.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 8th, 2021