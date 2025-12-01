‘Surprises like this don’t put any of us in a festive mood’: Tenant discovers 50-year-old intruder napping on couch after he helped himself to something

A man in Maine was arrested for breaking into an apartment, unwrapping gifts, and then falling asleep on the tenant’s couch before refusing to leave. The incident happened when the tenant of a Bangor apartment woke up to find 50-year-old Jose Harvey of Milford sleeping on their sofa.

Recommended Videos

According to People, the resident called the police around 8:40 AM after discovering Harvey, who refused to leave when confronted. When police arrived, Harvey couldn’t explain why he was in the apartment. Officers also found that several Christmas presents had been unwrapped near where Harvey was sleeping.

The tenant told police that all the doors were locked, but a bathroom window had been left open. This shows how even a small mistake can create a serious security problem. Harvey was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespass. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail. Records show he was held there at first, but he was no longer in jail as of writing.

An unlocked window gave the intruder easy access

The Bangor Police Department used this incident to remind residents about safety during the holiday season. The department posted about the break-in on Facebook, telling people to be more careful. Similar shocking discoveries have been making headlines lately, like when a woman found something unexpected in her food.

“It goes without saying that doing a routine check of your window and door locks is a prudent exercise in this day and age. I know, we shouldn’t have to – it makes us sad, too,” the department said “Surprises like this don’t put any of us in a festive mood, but even the Grinch figured out the chimney is always an option.”

Police say a Maine man broke into a Bangor apartment, unwrapped the tenant’s Christmas presents, and took a nap.



DETAILS: https://t.co/12Gd7BDZdn pic.twitter.com/ssDcJWkbY4 — CBS 13 News (@WGME) November 25, 2025

The police also gave tips for keeping belongings safe during the holidays. They told people to lock doors and windows and to not leave gifts or packages visible in their cars, even when parked at home.

“It pays to lock your doors and windows,” the BPD continued. “Oh, and make sure that gifts and packages are not left in the automobiles, even if it’s in your own dooryard. Keep them out of sight on shopping excursions as well,” the message read.

Shoppers should keep purchases out of sight to avoid attracting thieves. The police ended their message by asking Bangor residents to be kind this holiday season and to “keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.” In other surprising news, a mystery guest shocked a pub crowd during an open mic night.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy