Thanks to its reliance on a real time calendar and clock, Animal Crossing: New Horizons changes a lot each time there’s a new month or season. But for Summer it seems like a lot of big changes are planned with Nintendo announcing the first of two major updates. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update – Wave 1 adds a ton to the game with the addition of swimming and diving.

These additions are truly game changing in a few ways. Don’t believe me? You can see more in the video down below. Swimming opens up a huge amount of new map area to explore, and there will be plenty to find there too thanks to the diving mechanic that is returning from the 3DS release Animal Crossing: New Leaf. If you thought your museum was almost complete, think again.

And with this new area comes a new visitor by the name of Pascal. By giving him the shells and other ocean life you find under the water he’ll give you DIY recipes to craft once you’re back home. Gulliver’s encounter seems to be updated as well, though we’ll need to wait to see exactly how.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update – Wave 1 update arrives on July 3rd and is just the beginning for this season. Wave 2 is planned to release in August so watch for more closer to that release.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free Summer Update – Wave 1