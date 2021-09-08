Tales of Arise Gets a Summary Trailer Ahead of its Release

Bandai Namco released a Summary Trailer for its upcoming JRPG Tales of Arise, revealing more of what fans can expect of the latest installment in the acclaimed RPG franchise ahead of its release at the end of the week. With that said, the trailer showcased many of the features present in the game, such as its new gameplay, its new fishing and farming mechanics. The trailer, which you can check out below, also revealed a new synopsis for the game, as well as new in-game scenes and a glimpse of its skill tree mechanic.

Tales of Arise Forge Your Path Trailer

In Tales of Arise, players will follow the story of Alphen, who cannot feel pain, and Shionne, who’s touch courses nothing but, in their mission to save the planet Dahna from the clutches of its twin planet Rena, also known as the ”planet in the sky”. During the travels, players will also get to uncover the mysteries surrounding the current condition of Dahna as well as both Alphen’s and his party’s past.

As you could check out in the trailer above, Tales of Arise will feature a new and improved battle system, as well as many new mechanics and features made to enhance the experience and strengthen your bonds with your teammates through many amazing interactions.

Tales of Arise is scheduled to be released next September 10 (September 9th in Japan) and will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can already pre-order the game on all its available platforms, as well as pre-download it on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can also play the game’s free demo on both PS4 and PS5 right now as you wait for the title’s release. Those who play the demo will be able to claim a ”Vacation Hootle Doll” when playing the full version of the game.