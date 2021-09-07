Tales of Arise is 20 GB Smaller on the PS5

Tales of Arise, the newest title in the acclaimed JRPG franchise, is 20 GB smaller on the PlayStation 5 when compared to its counterpart on the PlayStation 4. The fact was point out by Twitter user @Helencrownsjr. According to the user, Bandai Namco’s upcoming JRPG weighs-in at 57.247 GB on PS4 while 37.201 GB on PS5. You can check out Helen Crowns’ post below, where they showcase screenshots illustrating their findings.

Tales of Arise Asian version is start pre-load！PS4 version is 57.247GB，PS5 version is 37.201GB @PlaystationSize pic.twitter.com/f6c8k0Oqs3 — Helen Crowns (@Helencrownsjr) September 6, 2021

The reason for the difference in the size of the files is in the fact that Sony’s current-gen console makes use of a specialized data compression tool, capable of compressing games to up to 60% of their original size. The game is not the first to feature the size reduction when compared to other platforms, joining titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

In Tales of Arise, players will follow the story of Alphen, who cannot feel pain, and Shionne, as they travel together in their quest to save the planet Dahna. As they travel, the duo begins to unravel the mysteries surrounding the current state of the world as they fight together and learn more about themselves. The game is set to also feature a new and upgraded combat system that plans to honor the franchise’s story while also introducing new features and mechanics, as well as a new graphic engine, and much more.

Tales of Arise is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can pre-order the game right now on all its available platforms and play its demo on both PS4 and PS5. So, are you ready to fight for Dahna’s freedom in Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise?

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2021