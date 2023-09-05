Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Texas Chainsaw Massacre leaks welcome a new member to the family and her name is Black Nancy. The fact that new killers can be added in the form of other family members is a fun way to keep up with the game’s lore. You have to imagine that the existing Slaughter family aren’t the tree’s only messed up family members. In fact, Black Nancy appears to be Johnny’s aunt, or at least that’s what she says, meaning she influenced one of the most brutal killers already terrorizing victims in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Black Nancy Abilities, Perks, and Attributes

The leaks for Black Nancy include basic information about her as a Family member. However, once more information is released, we will update this guide so you know exactly what to expect! In addition, no release date for Black Nancy has been provided yet.

Background

Although Nancy may appear sweet and innocent, she’s quite possibly the most vicious and vile member of the Slaughter family. She’s an expert at using her friendly looks to lure Victims into situations they can’t escape. She’s been married four times, but each husband has died from mysterious causes. One husband just simply disappeared. Locals avoid her property at all costs and call her “Black” Nancy as death and despair surround her.

She’s also Johnny’s Aunt, or so she says. The truth is much darker. Nancy murdered Johnny’s mother when he was a toddler, stealing the child and raising him as her own, finally fulfilling the empty void her four husbands couldn’t. She then turned him into a ruthless killer that he is today.

Abilities

Nancy can briefly see through the victim’s eyes with an ability called Spy. This allows her to sense the approximate location of a single victim through a mental image of where that Victim might be. However, she will suffer from a short stun after using the Spy ability. To help offset this negative, she can use other Family members to reduce the stun. For example, she can use Sissy’s wildflower powder stations for faster recovery from stuns.

Nancy also has a Trap ability that allows her to place a trap between gaps and doorways. However, her traps are not as powerful as others. Although they can injure victims slightly, the trap is made of coils consisting of razor-sharp chains that will create a lot of noise, making it easier for the Family to detect and find that Victim.

Executions

Black Nancy has four different executions:

Deadbeat

The Hobbler

Roadkill

Texan Skullcrusher

All four of these executions look to be done with what looks like a small pickaxe (her primary weapon).

New Map

In addition to Black Nancy, we will get a new map called the Junkyard. The only leak for this new map is the loading screen image, which looks similar to the Family House. Is this the property that was spoken about in her biography? I imagine that the Victims will run across her missing husband and many more unspeakable horrors.

