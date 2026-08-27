A woman shared her unusual donut experience. She claimed that she ordered donuts from Dunkin’ Donuts but paid a $20 bill for them. According to her, her order cost $4, so she expected to get $16 back. However, something “weird” happened when the employee told her that she didn’t have any change to give her back. In the end, the woman said that she not only got her $20 bill back but also got her donuts. No comments from Dunkin’ Donuts were found.

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She described the experience as “weirdest,” then explained what happened. According to the woman’s TikTok, her order included two donuts, costing $4, so she gave the employee a $20 bill. The employee said she didn’t have change, but the woman thought that by the word “change,” the employee meant “coins.” With that in mind, the woman said, “It’s fine,” and sat while holding her donuts. The employee said she was sorry.

Apparently, they looked at each other awkwardly, and then the employee said, “I don’t have any change to give back to you.” After this, the woman wanted to return the donuts because she gave a $20 bill for a $4 order. She recalled, “I was like, no, I know I gave you a 20. And she was like, yeah, I literally have no change. And I was like, oh. So I, like, handed her back the donuts. I was like, then I’ll just take my 20 back.”

The employee refused to take the donuts back

She paid with a $20 bill and didn’t get the change, so she wanted to return the donuts. However, according to the woman, the employee refused to take the donuts back, saying that they were in the woman’s “possession.” Apparently, the woman insisted that she had given a $20 bill, so she’d return the donuts to get her bill back. However, the employee refused despite her explanation, saying, “I can’t take the donuts.”

In response, the woman said, “I’m not giving you $15.” While there was no confrontation with the employee, the woman not only got her $20 bill back but was also told to keep the donuts, which, apparently, were already in her “possession.” She recalled, “So she was like, uh, okay, then just, like, take the donuts. And handed me the $20. But she was looking at me like, okay, bye. I don’t have any change, so I’ll just take your 20.” She then added, “That’s so weird.”

It appears she got the donuts for free, calling the experience “weird.” The woman didn’t share a follow-up video with more details. The incident is not independently verified. No comments from Dunkin’ Donuts or the employee were found.

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