The Best Video Game Deals in the Humble Store Winter Sale

We’re already halfway through January, despite Christmas feeling like it was just yesterday. It’s amazing how fast time goes by, especially when you’re gaming. If you’re looking to rebuild that backlog or add more titles to the mass you’ve already created, the Humble Store has you covered. Starting today through January 28, the Humble Store is hosting its annual Winter Sale full of great deals on some of your favorite games. There are hundreds of deals to choose from, but here are some of the more notable ones to narrow your search.
The Humble Store Winter Sale is Now Live
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 35% off
- Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines – 50% off
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – 40% off
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY – 70% off
- NieR: Automata™ Game of the YoRHa Edition – 50% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – 40% off
- The Outer Worlds – 50% off
- Yakuza Like a Dragon – 25% off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition – 75% off
- Dirt 5 – 30% off
- 7 Days to Die – 66% off
- RimWorld – 10% off
- Stardew Valley – 10% off
- Jackbox Party Pack 7 – 20% off
- Hollow Knight – 50% off
- Forager – 40% off
- Kenshi – 40% off
- A Hat in Time – 50% off
- Survive the Nights – 50% off
- Universe Sandbox – 33% off
- Void Bastards – 60% off
That’s a lot of deals to sift through already, but to help out we’ve got a few suggestions for you. Throughout the triple-A titles, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Outer Worlds all offer astounding single-player experiences that you won’t soon regret. In terms of indies though, you’ll likely find immense enjoyment out of A Hat in Time, RimWorld, and Forager. It’s worth checking out everything on this list though, as all of it is potentially worth your time depending on your tastes. That’s not to mention that each purchase donates some money to charity, so it’s a double win.
If there’s anything on this list (or even not on this list) that you’ll be looking to buy, be sure to let us know in the comments below. Act fast though, as you only have until January 28 at 10 AM PT to make your choices.