The Best Video Game Deals in the Humble Store Winter Sale

We’re already halfway through January, despite Christmas feeling like it was just yesterday. It’s amazing how fast time goes by, especially when you’re gaming. If you’re looking to rebuild that backlog or add more titles to the mass you’ve already created, the Humble Store has you covered. Starting today through January 28, the Humble Store is hosting its annual Winter Sale full of great deals on some of your favorite games. There are hundreds of deals to choose from, but here are some of the more notable ones to narrow your search.

The Humble Store Winter Sale is Now Live

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 35% off Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines – 50% off Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – 40% off Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY – 70% off NieR: Automata™ Game of the YoRHa Edition – 50% off Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – 40% off The Outer Worlds – 50% off Yakuza Like a Dragon – 25% off Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition – 75% off Dirt 5 – 30% off 7 Days to Die – 66% off RimWorld – 10% off Stardew Valley – 10% off Jackbox Party Pack 7 – 20% off Hollow Knight – 50% off Forager – 40% off Kenshi – 40% off A Hat in Time – 50% off Survive the Nights – 50% off Universe Sandbox – 33% off Void Bastards – 60% off



That’s a lot of deals to sift through already, but to help out we’ve got a few suggestions for you. Throughout the triple-A titles, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Outer Worlds all offer astounding single-player experiences that you won’t soon regret. In terms of indies though, you’ll likely find immense enjoyment out of A Hat in Time, RimWorld, and Forager. It’s worth checking out everything on this list though, as all of it is potentially worth your time depending on your tastes. That’s not to mention that each purchase donates some money to charity, so it’s a double win.

If there’s anything on this list (or even not on this list) that you’ll be looking to buy, be sure to let us know in the comments below. Act fast though, as you only have until January 28 at 10 AM PT to make your choices.