The Callisto Protocol Has Major Performance Issues According to Some Steam Reviews

The Callisto Protocol has been on every horror fan’s radar since its announcement. The spiritual successor to the Dead Space series is more than promising, and fans of the series are eager to learn what the game has for them. Many The Callisto Protocol players have complained about its performance on PC, and Steam reviews back their statements.

On December 2, a user on the Gaming subreddit shared a screenshot of The Callisto Protocol Steam page showing that the game has gathered mostly negative reviews, and according to many, it is because of the game’s performance issues. According to the Reddit post and some Steam reviews, The Callisto Protocol has major performance issues on PC. Players are experiencing stutters, constant frame drops, and horrible frame rates, even on high-end graphics cards like RTX 3080 and old ones like the GTX 1080 Ti.

Sadly many players are sharing the same problems on Reddit and other social media channels. The Callisto Protocol is in a bad state when it comes to performance on the PC platform, and even though the game came out on December 2, there are already more than two thousand negative reviews on Steam.

Most negative reviews, if not all, mention the bad performance and constant stutters the game has. The spiritual successor to Dead Space is not getting the praise most fans were hoping for, so the developers will have to hurry up and start fixing the game before more players either quit the game or avoid the purchase for good.

Many players are looking for ways to fix or at least improve the game’s performance, so do not be surprised if you start seeing fan-made posts with DIY solutions to fix all the stutters, frame drops, and more. Some users have tried everything from lowering their graphical settings to switching to Direct X 11.

Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the game’s developers, so until then, they will have to get matters into their own hands and try to fix their performance issues.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022