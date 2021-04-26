The ESRB Reveals More Details About Resident Evil Village

The ESRB has now revealed more details about next month’s Resident Evil Village. The rating summary tells us a few things you should look out for in the game.

Resident Evil Village has been rated M for mature players over the age of 17. The game contains Blood and Gore, Intense Violence and Strong Language.

The rating summary is where more information is revealed about the horror game. It tells us some of the enemies you will face as well as the level of violence that the game contains.

You can read the full rating summary posted down below.

Rating Summary

“This is a survival-horror action game in which players assume the role of a man (Ethan Winters) searching for his missing daughter through a wintry village. From a first-person perspective, players explore environments and use pistols, shotguns, and machine guns to shoot and kill fantastical creatures (e.g., werewolves, ghouls, mutants, mechanical humanoids) found throughout the surrounding areas. Some attacks result in decapitation and/or dismemberment of enemies, often accompanied by large splatters of blood; some areas depict large bloodstains and entrails within the environment. Cutscenes can depict additional acts of intense violence and gore: a character’s heart ripped out of their chest; a person chopped through the shoulder by a machete; a character impaled through the chest by a giant weapon; a person repeatedly shot. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.”

Resident Evil Village is out on May 7th, 2021 for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.