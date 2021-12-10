The Game Awards 2021: The Biggest Announcements From the Show

The Game Awards 2021 has come and gone and so much happened. There were some new games revealed, some games we haven’t heard from in a while, and, of course, the actual game awards. With so much to discuss, this article will only break down the biggest The Game Awards announcements from the show.

It was an exciting night with Kena: Bridge of Spirits winning best independent game, Deathloop winning best art direction and game direction, Metroid Dread taking best action/adventure, and It Takes Two won game of the year. Besides the actual awards, there were many new and returning games in the game awards announcements.

Biggest Game Awards Announcements

Hellblade II Senua’s Saga burst into life with an incredibly detailed fight with a giant. Senua, still hearing voices in her head, fights the giant with an army of men and realizes that the giant may not be the enemy. Announced for Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass, the sequel to Senua’s Sacrifice didn’t see a release date but should be out sometime in 2022.

A sequel similar to Hellblade in many ways, A Plague Tale Requiem was announced with a bit of gameplay shown off. The newest quest to carry on beyond the plague will be available in 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West got a new trailer featuring new machine enemies (like a giant cobra), various biomes, and outfits for Aloy. All of this just fuels our excitement for the game, which is confirmed to come out February 18, 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally coming in 2022. With a new trailer showing off a corrupted Flash and some beat-em-up gameplay, you get to play as Deadshot, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and, of course, Harley Quinn in this villain turn hero romp.

The next massive game to come is Forspoken. This game has what looks to be a huge open world that looks incredibly fun to traverse, engaging characters and cultures, and diverse combat abilities. Giving us bits of Horizon and bits of Control vibes, Forspoken is coming May 24, 2022, and we can’t wait.

After receiving a pushed-back release date, Saints Row is looking to re-establish itself with a brand new entry coming August 23, 2022. Be sure to check out the action-packed gameplay trailer to get pumped for it. Also, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got another exciting gameplay and story developing trailer. Look forward to rolling the dice in the Wonderlands on March 25, 2022.

Another big one that we’ve been waiting patiently for is Dying Light 2, which will be released on February 4, 2022. There was a new cinematic trailer that was both beautiful and scarring to remind everyone to stay human.

Elden Ring, the highly anticipated FromSoftware game, got its own official cinematic teaser trailer. Yes, people have gotten their hands on it and we have seen a fair bit of gameplay, but there is no limit to the excitement for this game. Elden Ring will be available on February 25, 2022.

A brand new gameplay trailer was shown off for Arc Raiders. As a last defender of Earth, you must band together to fight off against intruding robots. It sounds sort of generic, but it looked magnificent and fun. It will be coming in 2022 and we look forward to more info on this one.

Other Exciting Games Announced

A new Wonder Woman game got a snippet revealed at The Game Awards. Monolith, the people who brought us Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor and War, is developing this one and that alone excites us.

A very ambiguous Star Wars Eclipse marched onto the stage to the sound of tribal drumming, familiar faces from the Clone Wars era, Jedi fights, and brand new armies and ships. From the studio that brought us Detroit: Become Human, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Nightingale, a new multiplayer survival game with Victorian fashion and fantastical realms, showed itself to the world. It was announced without a release date, but for multiplayer survival lovers, definitely watch this one. Nightingale will be in early access on PC next year.

The Lord Of The Rings Gollum, which we have seen here and there, gave us a face reveal to the Gollum we will play in the game. Cuphead got a new DLC announcement for June 30, 2022 which will be called The Delicious Last Course. And, with all the movie hype, it was only a matter of time until we got a new Sonic game— Sonic Frontiers was announced for holiday 2022.

There were other announced minor games worth shouting out too. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is a new massive expansion coming Summer 2022, Evil West is a third-person cowboy Doom-looking game coming 2022, and Planet of Lana: An Off-Earth Odyssey is a companion story filled with a score from Takeshi Furukawa, the mastermind behind The Last Guardian’s score, coming 2022.

Though we were sad not to hear from Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, God of War Ragnarok, or LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, we did get a great scoop of new games to be excited about as well as early 2022 games to quench our thirst. With so many amazing games to look forward to, be sure to check in for all the latest game news and guides.