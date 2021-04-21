The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Announced by Capcom

Campcom announced today that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles would be releasing on July 27th this year. The release is a compilation of the first two Great Ace Attorney games. This is the first time that either of these games will be receiving a release in English. The compilation will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles isn’t the first time Capcom has complied Ace Attorney games and moved them onto modern consoles and PCs. In April of 2019, Capcom released the original trilogy of Ace Attorney games, centered around Phoenix Wright, to warm reception. Capcom has also made an effort to make other entries in the series easily available on mobile platforms in recent years.

While the Ace Attorney brand is almost synonymous with Phoenix Wright, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is set in the Meiji era, which spanned from 1868 to 1912. The games star Ryunosuke Naruhodo as he works to investigate crimes and protect his clients across both Japan and London with his detective companion Herlock Sholmes. While the tone and gameplay of The Great Ace Attorney series are similar, the new setting breathes new life into the series for those who have played all of the titles set in the modern day and desire a change of pace. Ryunosuke’s story is not entirely unrelated as he is a distant relative of the series poster boy Phoenix Wright. This is the first time the games will be made available to a western audience in English, so it will be a new experience for most players.

The collection will offer players some new features as well. The game has been equipped with dual-audio, allowing fans to play in the original Japanese or with newly recorded English dialogue. The collection will also contain new costumes and other additional content. Those that pick the game up around launch will also be able to access “From the Vault” DLC.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 27