The Last of Us Part 2 has been one of the most anticipated games for years now, with it finally releasing last week to critical acclaim all around. Based on the amount of hype for the game, we knew it would sell well, but it has now been revealed that it has set a new milestone for the already incredibly successful PS4 in only a few days.

PlayStation made the announcement through the official PlayStation Blog that The Last of Us Part 2 was now the fastest selling PS4 exclusive to date with four million copies being sold in only three days. This is a pretty remarkable feat for any game, but it’s not all that surprising considering how well respected The Last of Us was and how much people wanted a sequel.

Prior to the release of The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man had the top spot that it took from God of War before that. Needless to say, the PlayStation 4 has had a hell of a run with first party exclusives throughout its life and The Last of Us Part 2 is the latest in that line of games.

The Last of Us Part 2 is bound to keep selling copies, so it’s going to be interesting to see how much the game ends up selling beyond the first three days. With another hotly anticipated PS4 exclusive next month in Ghosts of Tsushima, it’ll be interesting to see how well it does, though I doubt we’ll see numbers quite like The Last of Us Part 2.