HBO and Naughty Dog surprised everyone today with the announcement of a TV series based on the acclaimed game The Last of Us. Released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, the game was immediately heralded as one of the greatest of all time. To this day it still tops many lists and is poised to receive a sequel in the form of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 in May. The HBO series even has some extreme talent behind it with creator, writer, and producer Neil Druckmann teaming up with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to craft the new show.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” said Mazin in the announcement from Hollywood Reporter. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

Druckmann had this to say about his production partner for the upcoming show: “From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

The Last of Us HBO show is the first venture from Sony’s new PlayStation Productions in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. There’s no date, cast, or other type of announcement just yet but fans are already speculating about who might be involved in the show. With the production selection already so full of top talent, this should surely be on every gamer’s watchlist whenever it does arrive.