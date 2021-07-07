The LIFE Simulator Games Will Enable Us to Have Virtual Careers

We all know that simulator games are basically peoples guilty pleasures, but some of them really are amazing, and after seeing the trailer for the LIFE Simulators brand through which we will get five different games, it seems like these games might be one of those. Although this project was announced earlier this year, we not have the opportunity to see some of the games in action for the first time.

This series will take us to various jobs that include railway, resort, restaurant, surgery and architecture. These games will be published by Nacon, and we will play them this year and next year, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox platforms and on the Switch.

Here’s the list of five games that will come out:

Train Life – A Railway Simulator

A game developed by Simteract, we will have the opportunity to experience an ultra-realistic train ride and develop our own company. That means hiring conductors, choosing contracts and driving around Europe.

Hotel Life – A Resort Simulator

Being developed by RingZero Game Studio, we will have to take care of the resort. Basically, we become a manager and are in charge of leading, reputation, visitor satisfaction and designing daily activities for them.

Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator

The simulator coming from Cyanide Studios will put before us the challenge of running a restaurant. We will have total control over all aspects necessary for success – from buying groceries and plates to serving the best food and supervising teams. In addition, we will have the task of designing the decor of our business space.



Surgeon Life – A Hospital Simulator

The opposite of the restaurant, which is the second game from RingZero Game Studio and puts us in the role of a private clinic manager. This does not mean that we will not do operations, on the contrary, in the job description we will also be attracting new clients.

Architect Life – A Building Simulator

A less stressful job, developed by SimFabric. It will put before us all the necessary steps of construction and design of amazing buildings. This means that we will have to draw plans, take care of the budget, employment and generally make sure that everything goes smoothly and as agreed.

Since you will soon be able to play these games, you can easily start preparing for careers you may have never even thought about before.