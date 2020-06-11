The Sony PlayStation made its original debut back in the mid ’90s and has only grown in popularity over the years. In that time, we have seen not only the four generations of consoles, but numerous different redesigns within each console. As a result, people have been dying to see what the upcoming PlayStation 5 will look like and now Sony has finally revealed the new design to the public.

After a delay from last week, Sony held their reveal presentation for the console today along with plenty of games. We already knew that the PS5 would have an SSD, 4K Blu-ray disc drive, and much more, but the actual design is what we have been waiting for this whole time.

There have been many leaks over the last few months of potential designs, and now we finally have seen what the console looks like for the first time, which you can see above. This design is definitely different for PlayStation with the mix of white and black in the design. The standup design for it definitely takes us back to the PS2 era, as the last two generations of PlayStation consoles have been more designed for laying down.

It will be interesting to see just how big the console looks compared to the Xbox Series X side by side, but it definitely looks quite a bit smaller in comparison when it is next to the DualSense controller.

No price or release date was given for the PS5 during this presentation though, as they will likely be waiting to reveal that sometime in August when they are supposedly having their next set of reveals for the system. We did learn that a all-digital version will be coming alongside the regular system at launch though, so that should help with the price for those looking to go digital only.