The Rumored List of Pokémon Day Announcements is Everything We Want to Be True

With the news of a Pokemon Presents scheduled for February 27 in celebration of Pokemon Day 2023, speculation is sweeping social media, creating a buzz of excitement for trainers, both old and new. But among the speculation, a series of supposed leaks regarding the content of the stream have found their way onto trainers’ Twitter feeds, detailing exactly what to expect from the upcoming stream.

Rumors of a DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been circulating since the game’s initial launch in November 2022, and the leak ‘confirms’ a DLC will be announced to launch later in the year titled “The Storms of History.” Unfortunately, there are few details on the content of the DLC, but since it’s scheduled to release later in the year, it’s almost a given that a later Pokemon Presents will be able to expand on the details further, should this DLC be true.

However, one of the most exciting elements that this supposed leak suggests is the launch of older Pokemon games alongside the Game Boy emulation recently released on Nintendo Switch, which would be incredibly convenient given the timing of the recent Nintendo Switch Online x Game Boy upgrade. Should the leaks be accurate, Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow will be available following the presentation, and Pokemon Crystal, Gold, and Silver will be scheduled to release around the Summer. In addition, Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald are speculated to launch around Winter.

Having access to older Pokemon games on the current day system is arguably what players have been waiting for, especially since the eShop on Wii U and 3DS are set to shut down in March, which was the last access players had to the games outside of the cartridge. Even prior to the launch of emulation, the concept of these older games on Switch has been highly discussed. So access to the newly implemented Game Boy emulation through Nintendo Switch Online would be reason enough to fire up a subscription if you don’t have one active already. Although this feature wouldn’t necessarily be intended as the star of the Pokemon presents the show, it would be a massive highlight for thousands of players.

In addition, although rumors of a new Mystery Dungeon game have been spreading over the last few weeks, this is wholly disregarded within the leak notes and replaced with an unexpected spin-off launch. Pokken Tourney is written to be receiving a successor, Pokken League, which showcases a few mechanics of the first title while mixing in Tekken-style combat with a roster of 40 fighters, ultimately shifting from the previous fighting style of Pokken Tournament. Although it’s not necessarily the information we were expecting, it would be incredibly well received with its supposed launch date of September 1 and available demo following the live stream.

Outside of these significant launches, a standard mix of TCG, Pokemon GO, Cafe Remix, and Unite updates are scattered through, but as with any leaks, this information has to be taken with a pinch of salt. Unfortunately, until the Pokemon Presents is live, there’s no way to verify whether or not the content is legit. Currently, it feels like a tremendous amount of speculation rather than any confirmed information. That said, should it be true, Pokemon trainers worldwide will rejoice, given the extent of how much Pokemon content could be on the horizon.

