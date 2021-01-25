Tekken Producer Wants To Make Pokken Tournament Sequel

Released back in 2016, Pokken Tournament was one of the swan songs for the Nintendo Wii U. Unlike other Pokémon games that required you to memorize which Pokémon was weak against a certain elemental type, Pokken Tournament was all about one-on-one battles that played as a much more accessible version of the venerable Tekken franchise(It was made by the same developers, after all). However, after the game was re-released on the Nintendo Switch, we haven’t heard much in the way of this Pokémon/Tekken mash-up series.

Recently, Katsuhiro Harada, one of the directors/producers for the Tekken series, recently responded to a fan’s question on Twitter if we would ever see a sequel to Pokken Tournament. According to Harada, who was a producer for Pokken Tournament, The decision to make a sequel to Pokken is 100% up to Nintendo and the folks over at the Pokémon Company. “We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokémon Co., Ltd.,” writes Harada. “POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again. But it’s not what we decide; it’s what they decide.”

We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co., Ltd., and POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again.

But it's not what we decide, it's what they decide.https://t.co/U8mzxSpWsv — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) January 24, 2021

As of 2018, Pokken Tournament has sold over a million copies on the Nintendo Switch. Pokken Tournament was first released in Japanese Arcades before being ported to the Wii U and Switch later.