The Spiritual Successor to the Zeno Clash Series – Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Has Been Announced

Out of nowhere came an announcement for practically the third part of the Zeno Clash series, but only under a different name – Clash: Artifact of Heroes. The Chilean ACE Team once again shows with the new game how much imagination they have in creating worlds. With the newly announced title, they are returning to the world of Zenozoik but with a slightly different visual style than it was in the Zeno Clash games. So there is nothing wrong with saying that Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is exactly the spiritual successor to these games because it bears a different name than Zeno Clash 3.

The visual side, which is very surreal, is not the only thing the new game shares with Zeno Clash, but it is also the mechanics of the game – fighting with unusual opponents, be it from the first or third person. Basically, there is only one law in the Zenozoic, and that is that the rules of combat are determined by playing dice and using artifacts with special properties.

Nothing less strange is to be expected from the Chilean team, so our hero Pseudo will explore the world in search of the strongest artifacts and of course fight against colorful opponents. In battles, it will be necessary to take advantage of the opponent’s weaknesses and rely on your own skills, because mistakes will not be forgiven.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos will also have a multiplayer component through Pseudo’s dreams, so people will be able to play cooperatively or up to three players who will then challenge other fighters in the arena. The game will be available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and should be playable this year. Steam says even this month, but it’s possible it’s a mistake.

Here’s a reveal trailer for the Clash: Artifacts of Chaos :