Three New Star Wars Games In Development With Respawn Entertainment

In a galaxy far, far away…new Star Wars game experiences are now confirmed to be on their way to gamers around the world. In fresh news, Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that they are working on the publishing and development of three new Star Wars games in collaboration with EA and Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had gained exponentially positive reception after its release and thus Respawn are in the perfect public view at the moment in order to develop the next set of Star Wars games for fans of the franchise.

Ultimately, the question remains of what games the team are working on and what particular genre. The main news release not only confirmed the three games were being worked on but also key details about the games being developed. While Respawn was working on the next-Gen upgrades for Fallen Order, it is clear to see that they were working tirelessly on the next instalments for the Star Wars franchise in the gaming sphere.

In the official news release, it was noted that the team is working on the next instalment in the Star Wars Jedi Franchise. There is also going to be a brand new action-adventure first-person shooter game developed in the Star Wars universe. This may bring reader’s minds back to the cancelled Star Wars game from the past: Star Wars 1313. Gamers will be flocking to forums to make their thoughts known on the news of three new games being created. Within the following extract, information on the team working on the titles are observable:

“Leading the development of Respawn’s all-new Star Wars first-person shooter game is Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn, who has a long and accomplished history with the Star Wars franchise. The third title is a Star Wars strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch.”



As noted, a new Star Wars Strategy game is also in the works along with the first-person shooter experience. At the moment, it will be likely that fans will be wanting to hear more about the latest Star Wars Jedi experience after the success of the previous title. Given the fact that the information has now been released that three titles are in development, it will be highly likely that further information is released on the experiences in due course throughout this year.

A galaxy far, far away awaits…will you be making the leap?

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2022