Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Next-Gen Details – PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received a free next-gen update, and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can jump into the game and experience all-new enhancements. Jedi Fallen Order is an excellent game, and these performance and graphical upgrades make the game very much worth revisiting. The game will look much better on next-gen consoles, and those long load times will no longer be an issue thanks to the systems’ fast SSDs. Here’s everything new with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

High Level Summary of Features: Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)

Xbox Series S Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance Mode Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal Mode Postprocessing has been increased to 4K Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5 Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS) Postprocessing increased to 1440p Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)



Xbox Series X owners can enjoy Jedi Fallen Order at a full native 4K resolution in normal mode, although you’ll have to swap to performance mode and drop the resolution to a maximum of 1440p to enjoy a solid 60 FPS. PlayStation 5 owners basically get the equivalent to that performance mode, offering 60 FPS at 1200p. Xbox Series S owners can enjoy the game at 60 FPS now as well, but there any graphical options on that system. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was recently added to Xbox Game Pass with the addition of EA Play, so you can jump into the game for the first time if you’ve never played it.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order site.