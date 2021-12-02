Titanfall 1 Officially Being Pulled From Sale

Respawn Entertainment has recently announced that sales for their original mecha pilot FPS game, Titanfall, will be pulled from all sales fronts, effective immediately. The announcement was made today over on the official Respawn Entertainment Twitter page, stating that new sales for the game will no longer be available, and will also be removed from subscription services starting on March 1, 2022. This announcement has come as shock to many Titanfall players, as despite its status as one of the most underrated FPS titles of the 7th gaming generation, many people have expressed displeasure with Respawn Entertainment’s lack of support.

As they stated in their opening message, “Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn. It’s a game that showcased the ambitions of the studio when it was first released more than 7 years ago, and it continues to be a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games.” They go on to state that the servers for Titanfall 1 will be active for as long as there is a dedicated player base around for it.

The announcement then ends with Respawn Entertainment reassuring that the discontinued sales for Titanfall 1 will not affect Titanfall 2 or Apex Legends, and support for these games will continue for the foreseeable future. “Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn.”

As it stands, this announcement from Respawn Entertainment could be seen as a very bad move on their end, as many players have shown frustration for the health of both Titanfall 1 and 2, due to an aggressive hacker attack that has plagued the servers for both games for several months, causing matchmaking to be unresponsive, and live gameplay to be nearly unplayable. The current active player base for Titanfall 1 has now been reduced to dangerous levels (with only an all-time peak of 246 players, according to Steam Stats), it would seem like reviving this title, which is considered to be a cult classic, seems unprofitable and impossible for Respawn Entertainment and EA games.

At this point, fans of the original Titanfall can only hope for some kind of remaster or relaunch of the game, but with Respawn’s constant focus on Apex Legends as EA’s biggest moneymaker, perhaps it will be a while before this idea will even be considered.

Titanfall was developed for Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2021