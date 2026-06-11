Trump talked about taking Kharg Island in ‘not too distant future,’ and Lindsey Graham thinks it’ll be an ‘ultimate game changer’

President Trump announced on Thursday that American forces will take over Kharg Island in the “not too distant future,” marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, The Hill reported. This move is aimed at securing control over vital energy infrastructure, as the island is a critical resource that holds about 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports. The President shared his vision for the operation in a post on Truth Social, suggesting that this strategy would follow a successful precedent set elsewhere.

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“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

The strategy of seizing energy hubs is being framed by the administration as a way to regain dominance and leverage. By controlling the island, the United States would effectively possess the ability to block Iran’s oil exports. This location also offers a strategic platform for the United States military to conduct operations toward mainland Tehran. The island has already been a target of military action, having been attacked by American forces on March 13. At that time, the President stated that the military had totally obliterated every military target located there.

Senator Lindsey Graham has voiced his full support for this aggressive approach

Graham views the potential seizure of the island as a massive shift in the current power dynamic. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Graham expressed his approval of the President’s threat. “President Trump’s announcement today that it may be time to take Kharg Island is welcome news and would be the ultimate game changer,” he wrote.

Graham further explained his reasoning for backing such a significant maneuver. “The combination of continuing to force the Strait open and at the same time controlling Kharg Island’s operations by force or blockade would be the most consequential move President Trump could make, regaining the dominance and leverage America needs to end this conflict on favorable terms,” Graham continued. He has been a vocal supporter of the administration’s military operations against Iran, though he has maintained that any eventual deal between the two nations should be subject to congressional review.

Graham: Taking Kharg Island would be ‘ultimate game changer’ https://t.co/kp6BMn8WTt — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2026

The situation remains volatile, as the President also told Fox News that the United States military is prepared to launch a bigger, more powerful attack than the one carried out the previous day. During that earlier operation, the President noted that the United States dropped 250 million dollars worth of bombs on the country. Regarding the current state of the Iranian military, he told the outlet, “They’re really in submission. They just don’t know it yet.”

This development follows a period of heavy, widespread exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran that have persisted for two consecutive days. The attacks led by American forces lasted until Thursday morning in Iran and were described as being more intense and widespread than the initial strikes. In retaliation, Iran conducted strikes against Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, mirroring actions taken a day earlier. The Islamic Republic has provided very little information regarding the specific damages resulting from the American strikes.

While the President mentioned that the United States is still engaged in talks with Iran, the prospects for a quick resolution seem to be fading. Reports indicate that indirect discussions regarding a preliminary peace deal had intensified, but these efforts have been undermined by the renewed military activity. The Iranian foreign ministry has stated that the ceasefire previously agreed upon on April 8 has been effectively rendered meaningless by the fresh United States strikes.

Despite the breakdown in diplomatic momentum, Senator Graham remains focused on the potential for a strategic victory through increased pressure. “If there is no deal soon Mr. President, you are right to put on the table the taking of Kharg Island,” he wrote in his Thursday post. He concluded his thoughts by noting that he appreciates the efforts of the President and his team to reach a diplomatic solution, while simultaneously acknowledging that the current regime in Iran has not proven to be a reliable partner in these negotiations.

According to Graham, the regime creates provocations at every turn, seemingly under the belief that these actions provide them with more leverage. As the situation evolves, the focus remains on whether the United States will proceed with the occupation of this key oil terminal.

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