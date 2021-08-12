Turtle Rock Studios Reveals that Back 4 Blood has Gone Gold

Turtle Rock Studios revealed, in a post on the official Twitter profile of Back 4 Blood, that the game has gone gold ahead of its release in October 12.

We're not seeing red right now, today it's all gold! Amazing work to the team for getting #Back4Blood through the hordes. Full steam to October! pic.twitter.com/DBQAcvnZcy — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) August 11, 2021

The announcement comes while the game’s developers run against time to fix problems faced by its players in the current Open Beta, such as problems in matchmaking and an error that, according to the game’s developers, combined many of the sounds made by the Ridden, the game’s zombie-like enemies, in what sounds like an offensive slur.

You can check out the developers’ response to the problem below, revealed in a statement on its official Twitter profile:

Back 4 Blood is considered by many as the spiritual successor or the Left 4 Dead since it originates from the mind of the series creators. On it, players take on the role of many survivors, as they fight their way together in a world infested by deadly creatures, known only as of the Ridden, in a battle to restore civilization and reclaim the world. The game is also known for having flirted with the outstanding 100K active players mark last weekend, during its previous beta stage.

You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is featured on Steam:

”Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.”

As we said above, Back 4 Blood is scheduled to be released on October 12. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs, via Steam and on the Epic Games Store.

- This article was updated on August 12th, 2021