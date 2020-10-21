Ubisoft to Bring Cross-Save to All Future Titles with Ubisoft Connect

In a tweet shared today over on their official Twitter, Ubisoft announced their new Ubisoft Connect service, which will enable cross-save across all of Ubisoft’s future releases. While the list of supported games may be small right now, it’s an absolutely massive move from the video game publishing giant.

Ubisoft Connect allows fans to utilize cross-save across multiple devices starting October 29th.

Ubisoft Connect will be integrated into all future Ubisoft titles, and will replace Uplay on PC. What this service will provide is simple: cross-save support for all titles that include the service (which will be all future releases moving forward). That does mean older games, such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Far Cry 5 will not be supported, yet upcoming games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Immortals: Fenyx Rising will feature Ubisoft Connect.

Watch Dogs: Legion was oddly left out of the games confirmed via a follow-up tweet from Ubisoft, but I’d assume it’s supported (they both launch the same day). This is a huge deal, seeing as the next-generation is less than a month away and not every major company appears inclined to support cross-saves even between generations. As an additional note, cross-play is a part of the deal for all future multiplayer titles, which is another win for gamers.

While this does require players to own multiple copies of a game (which is nice for Ubisoft’s bottom line), it does at least ensure fans taking advantage of free next-gen upgrades won’t have to leave their saves behind. That, and I personally like the idea of being able to jump between a console and my more powerful PC on a whim, knowing full well my saves are intact. Games like The Division 2 would benefit greatly from Ubisoft Connect, assuming Ubisoft is willing to add the service to some of their older titles. All said, it’s not a bad move, and one I hope more publishers adopt in the future.