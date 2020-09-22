Marvel’s Spider-Man Saves Won’t Transfer to PS5

Marvel’s Spiderman released to rave reviews when it dropped two years ago, and a remaster will be bundled with the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales. Returning fans eager to check out all the fancy graphical enhancements may want to temper their expectations a bit, however, because Insomniac confirmed in a tweet a couple days ago that saves won’t transfer between the PS4 version and the remastered PS5 edition.

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS5 will not support PS4 saves.

This isn’t the news everyone wanted to hear, but that’s Insomniac and Sony’s stance on it. It seems strange when you think of all the games launching with free upgrades and cross-save compatibility between the current generation of consoles and the upcoming machines, but I can’t say I’m too surprised. Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 5 comes with a new trophy list, which indicated early on that the chances of cross-generation saves were slim.

The remastered edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man being bundled in with the $70 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition makes it clear Insomniac and Sony are targeting gamers who may not have already played the first game. I understand the logic: Miles Morales is technically a standalone story expansion in the same vein as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, so why not sell a version with the game Miles Morales is clearly an extension of? That said, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also drop on the PlayStation 4 with a “next-gen upgrade path” according to the PlayStation Blog. It’s odd, certainly, but that’s how the cards are gonna fall.

Would I prefer it if Marvel’s Spider-Man supported cross-gen saves? Absolutely! But, it seems Sony is keen on keeping their generations mostly divorced from one another, which doesn’t break from their decisions in the past. Suffice to say, expect any remasters of PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation 5 to be treated as independent titles with their own saves and trophies from here on out.