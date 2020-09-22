WoW: Shadowlands Level Squish – What Will Your Level Be

With the upcoming WoW: Shadowlands expansion the level cap is getting halved with a level squish. That means the highest level for players to reach will no longer be level 120, but level 60. Because of this everyone will see their character levels dropped to fit the new paradigm, so many have wondered what exactly their level will be after the pre-patch lands in a couple weeks or so.

WoW: Shadowlands level squish breakdown.

Below is a full chart of what to expect come the WoW: Shadowlands pre-patch, which will usher in the level squish. All stats on your gear will also be squished down, but on the bright-side you’ll only need to clear one expansion to go from level 10 to level 50! If you’d like to see this table and the other updates coming in the Shadowlands pre-patch check out Blizzard’s official post here.