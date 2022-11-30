Using an Extra Large Scope in Modern Warfare 2 Turns You Into a Spotlight

A Modern Warfare 2 content creator compared side by side all the scopes in the game, and players are now aware of how detrimental they are to their concealment in-game. The Reddit post that shared this information has gathered some traction, and some players are amazed about this curious finding. Scope glint in Modern Warfare 2 may be more dangerous than players thought.

On November 29, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared a screenshot that will change how players use and build their loadouts. The Reddit post features an image that shocked many players, and they are still engaging with the post, which has almost four thousand upvotes and more than four hundred comments. According to the Reddit post and the image shared with the user, extra-large scopes generate an excessive amount of scope glint in Modern Warfare 2, with some users stating that using an extra-large scope will turn them into the sun.

Some players have taken this with a hint of humor, stating that players can not shoot them if they do not see them. True or not, the amount of scope glint these extra-large scopes generates is worrying. Players will have to be very careful when dealing with enemies that carry any of these extra-large sniper scopes.

A player stated this is not the first time scope glint hinders players’ experience. According to this Reddit user, Halo Infinite players were experiencing the same problem with the scope glint so huge that enemy players could not see the character they were trying to shoot. In the end, Halo Infinite’s developers had to reduce it to ensure competitive fairness.

Another player stated he would start shooting directly at the scope glint, hoping to get a hit on the enemy target. This is something that many players do to avoid being an easy target to enemy players who try to kill them as fast as they can. Proficient players need less than two seconds to down a player so any measure will help at fighting against these huge scope glints.

Many players agree that the scope glint in these extra-large scopes is too much to deal with, although some state that sight with this level of zoom gets used in a few scenarios. Some players speculate that DMZ or Invasion fans are the few players who use these scopes, so competitive game modes are not an issue.

Players now know which scopes to avoid when using their beloved sniper rifles—not giving away their position so fast.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022