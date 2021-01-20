Valorant Update 2.01 Patch Notes

The last patch for Valorant, update 2.00, looked to rebalance the controllers of the game and shake up the meta. This included nerfs to Omen, buffs to Brimstone, along with the introduction of the new duelist Yoru. While people have been tearing it up as the dimension-bending assassin, Riot Games have indicated that they aren’t done just yet. Today, the team has released patch 2.01, introducing changes to Jett and massive improvements to the map Split. You can find the patch notes for the update below.

The first change to Valorant, and perhaps the least substantial of the patch, is a nerf to Jett. The Valorant development team has found that she’s being used too much like a controller, rather than her role as a duelist. As such, her smoke duration is going down from seven seconds to four and a half seconds. This won’t be too large, but will force Jett players and her team to make quick use of the smokes. This is also a partial revert from her buff in Patch 1.0, if any of you recall her smoke duration getting increased significantly.

Now though, we have the bread and butter of the update, an overhaul to the map of Split. Rather than detail it all in a paragraph, I’ll leave you with the exact patch notes:

Valorant – Split Changes

Increased the width of B Main doorway

Added new trash pile in the corner on B Main to create a new sightline

Increased Spike plant zone boundary on B Main

New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively

Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety (refer to the gif above)

Removed a cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through the area more safely

Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance

Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid

Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area

Reduced depth of cubby in Sewer to allow pushing through the space more safely

Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower

Adjusted angle of sloped wall on A Main

Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of utility

Valorant – Competitive Updates

Added ability to hide custom game results from Match History

Social Updates

The Add Friend button now exists for teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed

Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed

Bugs