Valorant Update 2.01 Patch Notes

The last patch for Valorant, update 2.00, looked to rebalance the controllers of the game and shake up the meta. This included nerfs to Omen, buffs to Brimstone, along with the introduction of the new duelist Yoru. While people have been tearing it up as the dimension-bending assassin, Riot Games have indicated that they aren’t done just yet. Today, the team has released patch 2.01, introducing changes to Jett and massive improvements to the map Split. You can find the patch notes for the update below.
The first change to Valorant, and perhaps the least substantial of the patch, is a nerf to Jett. The Valorant development team has found that she’s being used too much like a controller, rather than her role as a duelist. As such, her smoke duration is going down from seven seconds to four and a half seconds. This won’t be too large, but will force Jett players and her team to make quick use of the smokes. This is also a partial revert from her buff in Patch 1.0, if any of you recall her smoke duration getting increased significantly.
Now though, we have the bread and butter of the update, an overhaul to the map of Split. Rather than detail it all in a paragraph, I’ll leave you with the exact patch notes:
Valorant – Split Changes
- Increased the width of B Main doorway
- Added new trash pile in the corner on B Main to create a new sightline
- Increased Spike plant zone boundary on B Main
- New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively
- Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety (refer to the gif above)
- Removed a cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through the area more safely
- Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance
- Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid
- Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area
- Reduced depth of cubby in Sewer to allow pushing through the space more safely
- Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower
- Adjusted angle of sloped wall on A Main
- Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of utility
Valorant – Competitive Updates
- Added ability to hide custom game results from Match History
Social Updates
- The Add Friend button now exists for teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed
- Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed
Bugs
- Fixed an issue with rank promotion and demotion indicators overlapping players rank on the Career page
- Fixed a bug that would cause either a Radiant icon or an error message to show during the End of Game screen instead of the correct rank details
- Fixed a bug where Reyna’s Leer would not display on the minimap correctly
- Fixed a bug where credits wouldn’t be properly refunded after selling a gun that a teammate bought
- Fixed a bug where offscreen flash VFX would display incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where Phoenix’s starting location would briefly be displayed on the minimap after being killed in Run it Back
- Fixed issue where Omen’s reforming VFX didn’t line up with where he actually appeared when using Shrouded Step
- Fixed Jett being able to trigger the defuse sound while dashing
- Fixed Omen being able to trigger the defuse sound while teleporting
- Fixed issue that caused Yoru’s Fakeout decoy to persist in the world after his death
- Fixed issue where Raze’s Boom Bot could be placed through some walls
- Fixed issue where Omen could have his gun equipped while forming during From the Shadows
- Resolved Regrowth’s number UI not updating as Skye used the ability
- Fixed fire rate stacking issue when a player is in one Brimstone Stim Pack while another ends
- Fixed Skye not properly showing the callout region she’s in