Valorant is Getting a New Character Named Yoru in Episode 2

Riot has has given fans a peak at Valorant’s newest content update, Episode 2, which is set to drop on Jan. 12. After leaks had all-but confirmed his existence, Riot finally pulled the curtain back and introduced Yoru, the newest Agent to join an already deep lineup.

Yoru is a new Duelist that has the casual ability to tear through the fabric of reality, which allows him to teleport over a limited distance, feign the sound of footsteps to throw off competitors (a particularly useful asset in the competitive scene) and produce a “dimensional fragment” that operates as a flash bang to blind opponents. His Ultimate gives him the power to turn invisible and, based off of the description, invulnerable.

Riot has released Yoru early to several big-name streamers, which gives a look at his character description: Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look.

Episode 2 will also bring a battle pass that will run until March 1, as well as a new “Run It Back” bundle, which will contains skins from Episode 1.

Here’s a full rundown of Yoru’s abilities, including the game’s description of each and what button on the keyboard triggers it.

C- Fakeout

Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. Fire to activate and send the echo forward. Alt fire to place an echo in place. Use the inactive echo to send it forward.

Q- Blindside

Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in-world.

E- Gatecrash

Equip to harness a rift tether. Fire to send the tether out moving forward. Alt fire to place a tether in place. Activate to teleport to the tether’s location.

X- Dimensional Drift (Ultimate)

Equip a mask that can see between dimensions. Fire to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside. NOTE: It only lasts for a short period, and Yoru cannot attack while using this ability.

- This article was updated on:January 9th, 2021