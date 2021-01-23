Vicarious Visions Has Merged With Blizzard

Vicarious Visions, the developer behind the Crash N-Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk: Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered, has merged with Blizzard Entertainment. The news comes from GamesIndustry.biz, who received confirmation from a spokesperson from Activision Blizzard that, starting today, Vicarious Vision and all 200 of its employees are now working under Blizzard Entertainment.

“After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [Vicarious Visions] to provide long-term support,” the representative tells GamesIndustry.Biz. The spokesperson also declined to comment on what project the team will be working on.

Additionally, Vicarious Visions Studio Head, Jen Oneal, has been promoted to Blizzard Executive Vice President of development. Oneal now joins the company’s leadership team and will report directly to Blizzard President, J. Allen Brack. Meanwhile, Simon Ebejer, who served as the Chief Operating Officer for Vicarious Visions, will be taking Oneal’s previous position as its Studio Head.

Vicarious Visions was founded in 1990 before Activision acquired them in 2005. Since then, the company has developed and worked on several franchises owned by Activision Blizzard, Including Guitar Hero, Skylanders, and many more. Their last project, The before mentioned Tony Hawk: Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered, was released on September 4, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.