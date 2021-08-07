Vira Announced as Granblue Fantasy: Versus’ New DLC Character

Today, on the official Twitter profile for Granblue Fantasy: Versus, developers revealed a new DLC coming to the game, the lord of Albion Citadel, Vira.

You can check out Vira’s announcement trailer below, featuring not only her in-game art but also the first glimpse of her in-game look.

More details on Vira’s abilities and playstyle on the game will be released at a late date.

But, in the meantime, as we wait for her gameplay trailer, you can check out Vira’s official description below, as given by XSEED Games, the published of the game, on their official site:

”Raised in the fortress city of Albion Citadel, Vira grew up alongside Katalina, whom she loved as a sister and worshiped as an idol. Following in Katalina’s footsteps, Vira quickly rose through the ranks as a prodigious blademaster and an astute tactician. Adoration, however, warped into deadly obsession when Katalina purposely lost to Vira in a duel for the title of Lord Commander, and the younger woman was left stranded in Albion while the person she adored most sailed into the endless blue sky.”

Granblue Fantasy: Versus was developed by Arc System Works and is based on Cygames’ acclaimed title Granblue Fantasy. The game was released on February/March 2020 and is available right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Vira will arrive at the game in December 2021 and will be its 12th DLC character.

So, are you excited to take Vira to the battlefield on Granblue Fantasy: Versus?