A Tennessee man is facing serious legal trouble after a video surfaced showing him driving his car while a dog was leashed to the outside of the moving vehicle, The Nerd Stash reported. The footage, captured by a driver traveling behind the man, highlights a disturbing incident that has triggered widespread outrage across the internet.

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The woman who recorded the video makes her feelings clear throughout the clip, noting the potential legal consequences for the driver. She is heard saying, “Boy you can get a 100 f— years,” while emphasizing that he could face significant jail time for his actions. During the recording, the dog appears to attempt to get inside the vehicle, moving its head toward a locked door. The footage also shows the dog’s legs hitting each other as it is dragged along by the moving car.

When viewers questioned why she chose to film rather than intervene, the woman explained that she had already contacted the police. She later shared a screenshot to provide updates on the situation, which included a post from Action News 5 featuring a mugshot of the alleged driver.

According to that report, the man was arrested again for violating his bond

The specific reason for the arrest was for intentionally maiming a dog by dragging it behind a car in Memphis. Witnesses reported that the dog suffered road rash across its body, and the injuries to its paw pads and toenails were severe, as they were described as being “gone.” It is not currently clear if the dog received the necessary medical care for these injuries.

The online response has been intense, with many people expressing deep anger over the cruelty displayed in the video. One viewer wrote, “That’s so evil. He could’ve just gave him to someone who’d take better care of him.”

Others focused on the physical pain the animal endured, with one person commenting, “Poor baby’s paws! It’s too gd hot and this is just CRUEL! Better believe I just screenshot the plates and am reporting!” The consensus among those who viewed the clip is that the behavior is indefensible. Another person remarked, “I’m not even an animal person, but this is so evil…” while someone else stated, “Omg this is beyond animal cruelty.”

Beyond the immediate anger, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the necessity of treating animals humanely.

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