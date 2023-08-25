Wait, Is Karl Urban in Armored Core 6 (AC6)?

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Armored Core 6 has been a highly-anticipated release for a lot of FromSoftware fans wanting something a little more hardcore than Elden Ring. The game largely delivers on this promise, while also providing intense visuals, tight gameplay, and broad customization options. However, glimpses were largely at the surface of the game, while the plot had gone largely unexplored until the title’s release. So when a live-action AC6 trailer dropped featuring Karl Urban, people began to ask, is Karl Urban in Armored Core 6?

Is Karl Urban in the Cast for Armored Core 6 (AC6)?

Karl Urban is not in the actual game for Armored Core 6, only in the trailer. The game’s voice cast is fairly strong but does not include this iconic New Zealander even though he’d fit in excellently. Having played Judge Dredd, Eomer, and recently Billy Butcher in The Boys, Urban is no stranger to playing tough-guy roles, and if you were to suspect him to be playing one of the game’s characters, it’d be fair.

If you’re curious about the voice cast of the game, fellow AOTF writer Christian Bognar gathered a cast list for the voices behind the various characters in the game.

Ayre – Erin Yvette

Handler Walter – Patrick Seitz

ALLMIND – Stephanie Kerbis

Cinder Carla – Shara Kirby

V.IV Rusty – Chris Hackney

G6 Red – Robby Daymond

Narrator – Ray Chase

G5 Iguazu – Griffin Burns

G1 Michigan – DC Douglas

V.II Snail – Jon Lipow

Honest Brute – Dave B. Mitchell

Sulla – Nicolas Roye

G3 Wu Huahai – Johnny Yong Bosch

V.VI Maeterlinck – Kate Higgins

Chartreuse – Reba Buhr

King – Kyle Hebert

Little Ziyi – Stephanie Sheh

Thumb Dolmayan – JB

With interactions near-entirely done via remote communications between characters, voices were vital to getting you invested and believing the stakes of the game, as things get pretty intense in the last 2 chapters. But sadly, despite particularly memorable performances such as Rusty, Cinder Carla, Sulla, and Handler Walter, we didn’t get to see Karl Urban voicing an AC pilot in Armored Core 6.

