WarioWare: Get it Together Demo Available Now on Nintendo Switch

A surprise public demo for the upcoming game “WarioWare: Get it Together” was just announced on the Nintendo of America Twitter page, and is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, with a selection of microgames available.

The full game will give fans the chance to play as Wairo and his crew as they make their war through around 200 mini-games. The game will also include a story mode that can be played solo or co-op. The game will also feature a mode called “Wario Cup” where players will be competing for rotational weekly challenges that will earn them trophies as well as in-game currency.

Where to get the WarioWare Demo

It’s also worth mentioning that the full game is currently available for pre-order on the eShop, and players will be rewarded if they choose to pre-order the title. The rewards will include a free cotton bag as well as a keyring. The rewards will also be automatically added to the basket as you pre-order the game, and they will only last until they run out of stock.

WarioWare: Get It Together Demo Size

The Digital Download size for Wario War: Get It Together is 1GB. On the eShop it explains that additional storage might be needed on the console for the installation process or for updates to the game.

What is WarioWare: Get it Together

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, WarioWare has traditionally been mini-game collections. In WarioWare: Get it Together, this is going to be the case yet again. Nintendo describes it as a “vast array of quick minigames.” The difference between previous iterations will be that these games can be played together with two players in multiple formats.

The WarioWare: Get it Together Demo is available now on the Nintendo Switch, and the full game is releasing September 10th for £39.99.