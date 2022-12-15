Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded Update Nerfs Riot Shields Users

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought many changes and additions to the game, and among some weapon balance changes, popular weapons received buffs and nerfs. Besides the weapon balancing tweaks, the game also received some bug fixes and additions to DMZ and the battle royale modes, but a particular change has received lots of attention from the community. The game’s developers finally gave Warzone 2’s Riot Shield players the nerf they deserved.

On December 14, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post highlighting the harsh nerf Riot Shield users will have to bare when equipping the highly controversial equipment in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. According to the Reddit post and the image shared with it. Warzone 2’s Riot Shield users will deal with reduced movement speed and a longer switch time when pulling out the throwing knife when the Riot Shield is equipped, besides the reduced damage forcing players to deal three melee strikes to kill an enemy player.

Besides these nerfs, the developers improved the Riot Shields movement animation, so Riot Shield veterans should feel an improvement the next time they use it.

Even though many players were begging for a Riot Shield nerf, some players think the developers went too far and made unnecessary tweaks in this update. Many players were asking for balance changes that countered players who used Riot Shield as back protection when lying on the floor and hiding in a sneaky spot on the map.

Players who thought about unlocking all the Riot Shield camos will have a more difficult time than before. The three hits required to get a kill with the Riot Shield will make unlocking camos harder than ever. Many players enjoy unlocking all the camos in the game, and many players saw unlocking Riot Shield camos as the ultimate challenge.

Riot Shield users must be one of the most hated players in the Call of Duty community, and with these recent changes, many of them will equip any other option. The damage nerf will be enough for players to quit using this controversial equipment.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022