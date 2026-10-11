Operations at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, faced a brief disruption after a passenger entered the airfield and took control of ground vehicles, according to The New York Times. Authorities identified the individual as Skyler Jay Barr, 26, from Everett, Washington. He had a ticket on Delta Air Lines for a flight to Seattle.

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Barr reached the restricted area by going through an emergency door at Gate 12 in Terminal B, which triggered an alarm around 5:30 p.m. From there, he took a tug that belonged to Alaska Airlines and drove it across the tarmac. AnnaSophia Servin, a spokeswoman for the airport, said the vehicle made it as far as Gate 7 before he crashed it into a utility cart.

He next tried to take an American Airlines lavatory truck used to service aircraft waste systems. Airport police stopped him and placed him under arrest. Servin added that Barr was transported to a hospital for evaluation following the crash.

Officials describe the arrest, charges, and airline responses after the tarmac incident

The events created mayhem on the tarmac and drew a heavy law enforcement presence. A pilot operating a SkyWest Airlines flight bound for San Francisco, which was taxiing during the incident, contacted air traffic control. Heavy machinery has drawn police chases elsewhere, as when a man allegedly stole an excavator from a San Diego job site and drove it through the city.

A Delta passenger at John Wayne Airport stole a tug and drove it around the tarmac before crashing into another vehicle, officials say. https://t.co/6hya3tBFOy pic.twitter.com/KCl27sOyXV — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2026

The pilot asked, “Just out of curiosity, you know what’s going on with the vehicles behind us, with all the law enforcements?” The controller answered, “Yeah, looks like someone stole a tug. There’s a security breach at the airport.”

Sgt. Gerard McCann of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Barr faces charges of vehicle theft, trespassing, and vandalism. McCann said Barr remained in a county jail as of Wednesday afternoon, and officials did not know whether he had retained a lawyer.

A Delta representative stated Wednesday that the airline was cooperating with law enforcement and directed further questions to authorities.

Many found the incident humorous and left their reactions on social media. “Give him a break: He’s just looking for a good WiFi signal,” one person wrote. “If he didn’t yell “Llleeeeeeee rrrroooyyyyy Jjjjennnnnnkkkensssss” I will be sorely disappointed,” another quipped. “No Delta Starlink Wi-Fi access will make some folks redline their internal tachometer,” one user joked.

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