Today Ubisoft announced that the next game in the Watch Dogs series, Watch Dogs: Legion would be available on October 29th, 2020. The game will launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Windows PC via Epic Games Store and Uplay. Ubisoft also says that Watch Dogs: Legion will release on the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 as well, “upon the launch of the consoles”. Whether that’s before or after October 29th is anyone’s guess.

We haven’t seen all that much about Watch Dogs: Legion but we know that the game isn’t built around a central protagonist like the last two. This time around, players can use the entire city of London to “Play as Anyone” to build a team of resistance members. Every single person in the world can be recruited and played as, complete with their own unique backstory and skills.

For those that take the plunge on the next-generation consoles, it sounds like Watch Dogs: Legion is going to be make use of the additional horsepower. On the Xbox One Ubisoft says that the game will make use of the hardware accelerated Direct X Raytracing. But on the PC, with Nvidia RTX rigs players will get full raytracing functionality.

If you choose to play on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, you can upgrade Watch Dogs: Legion to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 version with no additional cost, which seems to be the standard for this generation. You can find the trailer that Ubisoft debuted for Watch Dogs: Legion at the Ubisoft Forward Live Stream event.

Watch Dogs: Legion Gameplay