Watch the Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay – Weapons, Lifepaths & More

The latest episode of Night City Wire takes you down the path of three different character backstories in Cyberpunk 2077: Corpo, Street Kid, or Nomad. If you want to go in fresh for Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases on November 19th, you’re probably going to want to turn back now as this deep-dive goes into some pretty specific details regarding the different backstories that will be found in the game.

The backstory you pick will influence your experience with the game

If you haven’t been following along on the news from Cyberpunk 2077 the lifepaths that are showcased in this video are the different backstories that you can have for V, the main character in the game. Whichever path that you choose it will provide a distinct introduction to Night City and will influence your experiences throughout the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date set for November 19

Cyberpunk 2077 is headed out to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, as well as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4 when those consoles arrive. If you own the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. CD Projekt says that a free upgrade will be made available that takes full-advantage of the next generation hardware from Sony and Microsoft.

Also released today by CD Projekt Red was a video that details just the weapons of the game. In the Tools of Destruction video that you’ll find below, you can check out the full arsenal of weapons at your disposal. From cyberware to guns and melee weapons — there are numerous ways to engage in the dangerous city.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Tools of Destruction Trailer